Il ruolo delle app nel mondo Android è senza alcun dubbio di primaria importanza, esse sono infatti le protagoniste che consentono ai nostri device di compiere i piccoli miracoli a cui noi tutti siamo abituati, stiamo ovviamente parlando della attività che svolgiamo ogni giorno con lo smartphone, dal guardare una serie TV fino all’invio di pagamenti tramite il conto corrente.

Ovviamente ciò ha reso le app i software più diffusi in tutto il pianeta, una magnificenza che nasconde però un piccolo lato oscuro, le app sono infatti spesso utilizzate dagli hackers come vettori per inoculare nella community dei malwares ruba dati molto fastidiosi, i quali una volta insediatosi all’interno di un device ne assumono il controllo, iniziando a copiare tutti i dati sensibili.

Il modo migliore per evitare di incappare in questa tipologia di problema è ovviamente la prevenzione, evitare di scaricare installabili da finti non certificate è ad esempio un passo obbligato, dal momento che negli Store sono condotti dei controlli periodici molto utili.

App da disinstallare immediatamente