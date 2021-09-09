Le applicazioni nel mondo Android giocano un ruolo di un’importanza a dir poco assoluta, esse consentono infatti ai nostri piccoli device di compiere le azioni a cui tutti siamo abituati, dal guardare una serie TV al postare una foto su un social network.

Ovviamente tale contesto fregiato di tale importanza, ha portato le applicazioni nel giro di pochi anni a diventare i software più diffusi in tutto il pianeta, ogni smartphone ha effettivamente un pool di applicazioni installate a bordo, necessarie per un corretto funzionamento.

Tutto ciò nasconde però un intrinseco lato oscuro, questa diffusione massiva ha infatti attratto l’occhio di persone non propriamente ben intenzionate, stiamo parlando degli hackers, i quale sfruttano le app come vettori, chiamati droppers, per inoculare malwares letali, i quali non appena insediati, rubano i dati contenuti nel device con un conseguente danno per la privacy del malcapitato.

App da disinstallare immediatamente