Nel mondo Android un ruolo di primaria importanza lo rivestono senza alcun dubbio le applicazioni, i software smart infatti sono i protagonisti che consentono ai nostri device di compiere le azioni a cui tutti siamo abituati, da quelle banali come postare una foto su Instagram a quelle più complesse come gestire un conto in banca.

Ciò ha portato nel tempo ad una diffusione incredibile delle app, le quali in pochi anni sono diventate i software più diffusi in tutto il pianeta, contesto magnifico che però nasconde un lato oscuro altrettanto grande, questa enorme diffusione ha attirato l’occhio degli hackers, i quali hanno iniziato a sfruttare le app com e vettori, precisamente come droppers, di software malevoli, in modo da poter colpire una grande fetta di utenza sfruttando la loro globale diffusione.

Generalmente le app malware sembrano app comuni, a tratti anche banali, che però non appena installate assumono il controllo del device, nascondendosi in modo da proteggersi da una possibile eliminazione.

App malware da disinstallare