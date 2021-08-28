Nel mondo Android e in quello degli smartphone in generale, le applicazioni giocano un ruolo di primaria importanza, esse sono infatti le principali protagoniste che ci consentono di compiere tutte le azioni a cui siamo abituati, dal postare una foto su un social network al guardare una serie TV o un film.

Tutto ciò nell’arco di pochi anni ha reso le app, di pari passo con la diffusione degli smartphones, i software più diffusi in tutto il pianeta, dal momento che ogni device ne porta con se a bordo un pool di un certo numero, elemento che però nasconde un intrinseco lato oscuro, spesso le app infatti vengono usate da programmatori malintenzionati come vettori per diffondere malwares nella community, in modo da rubare quanti più dati possibili da chi ne cade vittima.

Le app da eliminare immediatamente