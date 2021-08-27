Le app nel mondo Android sono le indiscusse protagoniste che consentono ai nostri piccoli devices di compiere le azioni incredibili a cui noi tutti siamo abituati, esse fanno infatti da motore per tutte le attività digitali, dal guardare banalmente una serie TV al gestire il nostro conto corrente bancario.

Tutto ciò ha reso le applicazioni nell’arco di pochi anni i software più diffusi in tutto il pianeta, per di più sulle piattaforme che smistano dati tra i più sensibili in circolazione, tutto ciò ha creato un lato oscuro molto ingombrante, spesso infatti le app vengono sfruttate da hackers vari come vettori per inoculare dei malwares ruba dati all’interno degli smartphone, mettendo dunque a rischio la privacy di chi lo installa.

Per non incappare in questi problemi la soluzione migliore è prevenire, scaricate applicazioni solo da stores certificati.

App da disinstallare subito