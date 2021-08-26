Le applicazioni nel mondo Android rivestono un ruolo di primaria importanza, esse sono le indiscusse protagoniste che ci consentono di svolgere le nostre attività quotidiane, dalle cose più banali come postare una fotografia a cose più importanti come la gestione del conto corrente.

Tale contesto ha reso le applicazioni i software più diffusi in tutto il pianeta, elemento che però cela un lato oscuro, spesso infatti gli hackers sfruttano le app come camuffamento e vettore per i malwares, dei programmi molto piccolo che pero una volta penetrati nello smartphone ne assumono il controllo iniziando a a rubare qualsivoglia tipo di dato.

Il miglior modo per evitare questo tipo problematica è evitare di scaricare installabili dal web, meglio attenersi agli Stores certificati in quanto conducono controlli periodici appositi, la prevenzione è l’arma migliore sempre.

App da disinstallare immediatamente