Le app nel mondo Android rivestono un ruolo davvero primario, esse sono infatti le indiscusse protagoniste che consentono ai nostri smartphone di compiere tutte le azioni a cui siamo abituati, se guardiamo una serie TV o postiamo una foto su Instagram il merito è di un’applicazione o anche di più di una.
Questo contesto di così grande importanza ha reso le applicazioni i software più diffusi in tutto il pianeta, una conquista incredibile superata solo dal suo lato oscuro, l’enorme diffusione di questi software infatti, li rende il vettore perfetto per inculare malwares pericolosi nella community da parte di hackers interessati a dati sensibili di vario tipo.
Spesso alcune app, soprattutto se scaricate da fonti esterne, possono contenere degli script malevoli che palesano azioni negative, il modo migliore per non cascarci è scaricare solo da fonti certificate.
App malware da disinstallare
- art.photo.editor.best.hot
- bedtime.reminder.lite.sleep
- com.am.i.the.best.friends.hh
- com.appodeal.test
- com.beauty.mirror.lite
- com.bedtimehelper.android
- com.bkkmaster.android
- com.calculator.game
- com.card.life
- com.cartoon.camera.pro.android
- com.code.identifier.android
- com.code.recognizer.android
- com.color.spy.game
- com.cute.kittens.puzzlegame.android
- com.cute.love.test.android
- com.daily.wonderfull.moment
- com.dailycostmaster.android
- com.dangerous.writing.note
- com.data.securite.data
- com.days.daysmatter365.android
- com.days.remind.calendar
- com.detector.noise.tool
- com.dodge.emoji.game
- com.dog.bark.picture.puzzle
- com.drink.water.remind.you
- com.ezzz.fan.sleep.noise
- com.fake.call.girlfriend.prank2019
- com.fakecaller.android
- com.fake.caller.plus
- com.false.location
- com.fancy.lovetest.android
- com.fast.code.scanner.nmd
- com.filemanagerkilopro.android
- com.filemanagerupro.android
- com.filemanageryo.android
- com.filemanagerzeropro.android
- com.find.difference.detective.little
- com.find.you.lover.test
- com.frame.easy.phone
- com.frank.video.call.lite
- com.free.code.scanner.nmd
- com.free.lucky.prediction.test
- com.funny.lie.truth.detector
- com.funny.word.game.english
- com.game.color.hunter
- com.ice.survival.berg
- com.idays.dayscounter.android
- com.important.days.matter
- com.instanomo.android
- com.isleep.cycleclock.android
- com.led.color.light.rolling
- com.lite.fake.gps.location
- com.lovetest.plus.android
- com.love.yourself.women
- com.lucky.charm.text
- com.lucky.destiny.teller
- com.magnifying.glass.tool
- com.math.braingame.puzzle.riddle
- com.math.iq.puzzle.riddle.braingame
- com.math.puzzles.riddle.braingame
- com.multiple.scanner.plus.nmd
- com.my.big.days.counter
- com.my.constellation.love.work
- com.my.pocker.mobile.mirror
- com.nanny.tool.data
- com.nice.mobile.mirror.hd
- com.nomophotoeditor.android
- com.non.stop.writing
- com.phone.lite.frame
- com.phone.mirror.pro
- com.pocker.pro.mobile.mirror
- com.prank.call.fake.ring
- com.phonecallmaker.android
- com.pro.test.noise
- com.puzzle.cute.dog.android
- com.scan.code.tool
- com.simple.days.counter
- com.sleep.comfortable.sounds
- com.sleep.in.rain
- com.sleepassistantool.android
- com.sleeptimer.android
- com.smart.scanner.master.nmd
- com.test.find.your.love
- com.test.fortune.tester
- com.test.lover.match
- com.tiny.scanner.tool.nmd
- com.wmmaster.android
- com.word.fun.level.english
- good.lucky.is.coming.hh
- mobi.clock.androidmy.lucky.goddness.today.test
- newest.android.fake.location.changer
- nmd.andriod.better.calculator.plus
- nmd.andriod.mobile.calculator.master
- nmd.android.best.fortune.explorer
- nmd.android.better.fortune.signs
- nmd.android.clam.white.noise
- nmd.android.fake.incoming.call
- nmd.android.good.luck.everyday
- nmd.android.location.faker.master
- nmd.android.multiple.fortune.test
- nmd.android.scanner.master.plus
- nmd.android.test.what.suitable
- photo.editor.pro.magic
- pic.art.photo.studio.picture
- relax.ezzz.sleep.cradle
- super.lucky.magican.newest
- test.you.romantic.quize
- well.sleep.guard.relax
- your.best.lucky.master.test.new
- com.ssdk.test
- com.frank.video.call.lite.pro.prank
- com.personal.fortune.text
- com.daily.best.suit.you
- com.false.call.trick