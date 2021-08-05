Nel mondo Android le applicazioni rivestono un ruolo a dir poco cruciale, esse sono infatti indispensabili per consentire ai nostri device tascabili di compiere le azioni a cui siamo abituati, da quelle più semplici come postare una fotografia a quelle più importanti come gestire il nostro conto corrente.

Ciò ha reso dunque i piccoli software parte integrante della componente digitale dei nostri smartphone, portando il tutto a una diffusione planetaria, fattore che però nasconde implicitamente un lato oscuro, spesso infatti le app, proprio a causa di questa loro diffusione massiva, vengono sfruttate da hackers malintenzionati per diffondere malwares nella community nel tentativo di rubare loro dati sensibili di grossa importanza, per poi adempiere e svariati reati come il furto di identità o il ricatto.

Per evitare di incappare in questa tipologia di applicazioni il metodo migliore è la prevenzione, come ad esempio evitare di scaricare installabili da fonti non certificate.

App malware da disinstallare