blank

Le applicazioni nel mondo Android rivestono un ruolo di primaria importanza, esse infatti consentono ai nostri cellulari di compiere le attività di routine a cui siamo abituati, dal postare una foto sui social al guardare una serie TV, azioni per noi molto banali ma che gli smartphone da soli non potrebbero compiere.

Ciò ha reso ovviamente le applicazioni i software probabilmente più diffusi sulla faccia del pianeta, su ogni device infatti ne abbiamo un discreto quantitativo di applicazioni, tale contesto però, nasconde un implicito lato oscuro, spesso infatti le applicazioni vengono usate da programmatori di terze parti malintenzionate per inoculare malware ruba dati nei device.

Ovviamente i dati sono l’oggetto dei desideri di hackers e truffatori, i quali possono adoperarli per svariati reati, dal furto di identità al ricatto, possibile grazie alle immagini, alle chat, ai files vari ecc acquisibili grazie ai malwares.

 

App da rimuovere immediatamente

  1. art.photo.editor.best.hot
  2. bedtime.reminder.lite.sleep
  3. com.am.i.the.best.friends.hh
  4. com.appodeal.test
  5. com.beauty.mirror.lite
  6. com.bedtimehelper.android
  7. com.bkkmaster.android
  8. com.calculator.game
  9. com.card.life
  10. com.cartoon.camera.pro.android
  11. com.code.identifier.android
  12. com.code.recognizer.android
  13. com.color.spy.game
  14. com.cute.kittens.puzzlegame.android
  15. com.cute.love.test.android
  16. com.daily.wonderfull.moment
  17. com.dailycostmaster.android
  18. com.dangerous.writing.note
  19. com.data.securite.data
  20. com.days.daysmatter365.android
  21. com.days.remind.calendar
  22. com.detector.noise.tool
  23. com.dodge.emoji.game
  24. com.dog.bark.picture.puzzle
  25. com.drink.water.remind.you
  26. com.ezzz.fan.sleep.noise
  27. com.fake.call.girlfriend.prank2019
  28. com.fakecaller.android
  29. com.fake.caller.plus
  30. com.false.location
  31. com.fancy.lovetest.android
  32. com.fast.code.scanner.nmd
  33. com.filemanagerkilopro.android
  34. com.filemanagerupro.android
  35. com.filemanageryo.android
  36. com.filemanagerzeropro.android
  37. com.find.difference.detective.little
  38. com.find.you.lover.test
  39. com.frame.easy.phone
  40. com.frank.video.call.lite
  41. com.free.code.scanner.nmd
  42. com.free.lucky.prediction.test
  43. com.funny.lie.truth.detector
  44. com.funny.word.game.english
  45. com.game.color.hunter
  46. com.ice.survival.berg
  47. com.idays.dayscounter.android
  48. com.important.days.matter
  49. com.instanomo.android
  50. com.isleep.cycleclock.android
  51. com.led.color.light.rolling
  52. com.lite.fake.gps.location
  53. com.lovetest.plus.android
  54. com.love.yourself.women
  55. com.lucky.charm.text
  56. com.lucky.destiny.teller
  57. com.magnifying.glass.tool
  58. com.math.braingame.puzzle.riddle
  59. com.math.iq.puzzle.riddle.braingame
  60. com.math.puzzles.riddle.braingame
  61. com.multiple.scanner.plus.nmd
  62. com.my.big.days.counter
  63. com.my.constellation.love.work
  64. com.my.pocker.mobile.mirror
  65. com.nanny.tool.data
  66. com.nice.mobile.mirror.hd
  67. com.nomophotoeditor.android
  68. com.non.stop.writing
  69. com.phone.lite.frame
  70. com.phone.mirror.pro
  71. com.pocker.pro.mobile.mirror
  72. com.prank.call.fake.ring
  73. com.phonecallmaker.android
  74. com.pro.test.noise
  75. com.puzzle.cute.dog.android
  76. com.scan.code.tool
  77. com.simple.days.counter
  78. com.sleep.comfortable.sounds
  79. com.sleep.in.rain
  80. com.sleepassistantool.android
  81. com.sleeptimer.android
  82. com.smart.scanner.master.nmd
  83. com.test.find.your.love
  84. com.test.fortune.tester
  85. com.test.lover.match
  86. com.tiny.scanner.tool.nmd
  87. com.wmmaster.android
  88. com.word.fun.level.english
  89. good.lucky.is.coming.hh
  90. mobi.clock.androidmy.lucky.goddness.today.test
  91. newest.android.fake.location.changer
  92. nmd.andriod.better.calculator.plus
  93. nmd.andriod.mobile.calculator.master
  94. nmd.android.best.fortune.explorer
  95. nmd.android.better.fortune.signs
  96. nmd.android.clam.white.noise
  97. nmd.android.fake.incoming.call
  98. nmd.android.good.luck.everyday
  99. nmd.android.location.faker.master
  100. nmd.android.multiple.fortune.test
  101. nmd.android.scanner.master.plus
  102. nmd.android.test.what.suitable
  103. photo.editor.pro.magic
  104. pic.art.photo.studio.picture
  105. relax.ezzz.sleep.cradle
  106. super.lucky.magican.newest
  107. test.you.romantic.quize
  108. well.sleep.guard.relax
  109. your.best.lucky.master.test.new
  110. com.ssdk.test
  111. bedtime.reminder.lite.sleep
  112. com.frank.video.call.lite.pro.prank
  113. com.personal.fortune.text
  114. com.daily.best.suit.you
  115. com.false.call.trick