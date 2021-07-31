Nel mondo Android le protagoniste assolute sono senza alcun dubbio le applicazioni, queste ultime infatti sono essenziali ai nostri smartphone per permettere loro di compiere le azioni di routine a cui siamo abituati, dal postare una foto sui social al guardare una serie TV su Netflix.

Ciò rende le applicazioni sostanzialmente insostituibili ed essenziali per qualunque device, fattore che ha portato nel tempo ad una diffusione incredibile dei piccoli software, un elemento però che nasconde un lato oscuro, le app in quanto popolarissime, spesso vengono sfruttate per inoculare dei malwares ruba dati, camuffati appunto all’interno del codice di una qualsivoglia e spesso banale app, in modo da assumere il controllo del device e iniziare a rubarne i dati in esso contenuti.

Il modo migliore di evitare le app malware è sicuramente quello di prestare attenzione e soprattutto evitare di scaricare installabili dal web non certificato.

App da eliminare immediatamente