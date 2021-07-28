Le applicazioni nel mondo Android al giorno d’oggi rivestono un ruolo di primaria importanza, esse sono infatti indispensabili ai nostri smartphone per compiere tutte le piccole meraviglie a cui siamo abituati, dal guardare una semplice serie TV al postare una foto sui social.

Ciò ovviamente le ha rese dei software mostruosamente diffusi, cosa che però nasconde un lato oscuro, spesso gli hackers infatti sfruttano le applicazioni per inoculare dei malwares a dir poco letali all’interno dei device della community, in modo da rubare loro tutti i dati sensibili utili poi a svariati reati, dal furto d’identità al ricatto.

Scaricare applicazioni da fonti non certificate è il trampolino di lancio per incappare in un malware, ecco dunque perché dovete sempre prestare attenzione.

App infette

Fate attenzione Alle seguenti applicazioni eh sì infatti sono dei malware ruba dati disinstallare tutto immediatamente.