Le applicazioni nel mondo Android sono un po’ croce e delizia, esse infatti rivestono il ruo0lo di primaria importanza di consentire alo nostro device di compiere tutte le azioni a cui siamo abituati, dal postare una foto su un social network al gestire il nostro conto bancario.

Esse dunque sono a dir poco essenziali o indispensabili, proprio qui arriva anche il lato oscuro di tale contesto, esse vengono infatti spesso sfruttate, a fronte della loro importanza, per inoculare dei malware molto pericolosi all’interno degli smartphone, i quali sfruttando il camuffamento, iniziano a rubare i dati in esso contenuti, con conseguenze molto pesanti per il proprietario colpito.

Ovviamente la prevenzione per evitare questo tipo di problema è essenziale, evitate di scaricare applicazioni da fonti esterne, usate sempre e comunque Store ufficiali come il Play Store.

App da eliminare immediatamente