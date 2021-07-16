Le applicazioni nel mondo degli smartphone rivestono un ruolo di primaria importanza, i piccoli software consentono infatti i nostri device di compiere le azioni a cui noi siamo abituati, dal guardare banalmente una serie TV al gestire il nostro conto in banca.

Le applicazioni però, in quanto software finemente programmati, alle volte possono essere qualcosa di diverso da ciò che sembrano, alcuni programmatori di terze parti malintenzionati infatti, spesso le sfruttano per inoculare malwares ruba dati all’interno dei device, i quali al giorno d’oggi sono considerabili dei veri e propri scrigni del tesoro ricchi di dati sensibili da sfruttare.

Le apps malwares circolano soprattutto in rete, però alle volte possono trovarsi anche sul Play Store seppur per poche ore, dal momento che Google conduce dei controlli periodici e le rimuove non appena scovate.

App da rimuovere immediatamente