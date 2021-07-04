Le applicazioni nel mondo degli smartphone sono senza dubbio le protagoniste più importanti che recitano in scena, esse assolvono ad un compito importantissimo, quello di consentire ai nostri piccoli device di compiere le azioni incredibili a cui noi tutti siamo abituati.

Le applicazioni effettivamente servono a svolgere tutte le varie attività che ormai diamo per scontate, dal guardare una serie TV al postare una foto su un social network, esse sono infatti dei piccoli software altamente specializzati, che vengono progettati e scritti appositamente per un fine specifico.

Alle volte però, quel fine non è propriamente quello che sembra, alcune app scritte da terze parti spesso infatti, sfruttano tale camuffamento per inoculare dei malware molto fastidiosi, i quali puntano sostanzialmente a rubare i dati contenuti nel device per poterli sfruttare a loro vantaggio, dal momento che negli smartphone al giorno d’oggi circolano dati di ogni tipo: passwords, foto e file vari, codici bancari e anagrafiche.

App da eliminare subito