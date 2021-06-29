Nel mondo Android, un ruolo di primaria importanza quasi al pari dello smartphone stesso lo rivestono le applicazioni, esse infatti, sono le protagoniste che consentono ai nostri device tascabili di compiere le azioni incredibili a cui siamo abituati, dal guardare una serie TV al gestire il nostro conto in banca.

Le app però, spesso possono essere adoperate, soprattutto da terze parti malintenzionate, come vettori per l’inoculazione di malware abbastanza problematici, all’interno del loro codice infatti, possono essere inseriti script malevoli in grado di recare danni al device ed al suo proprietario, dal momento che iniziano una vera e propria campagna di furto dati, dalla copia di tutti i file presenti nel device fino al log della tastiera per carpire tutto ciò che digitiamo, con un’evidente compromissione della privacy.

Ovviamente il modo migliore per evitare di incappare in queste app è quello di scaricare software certificati dagli store ufficiali, evitando le fonti esterne.

App da eliminare subito