Le app per i nostri smartphones sono dei software di primaria importanza, esse infatti sono le protagoniste che ci consentono di compiere tutti i piccoli miracoli a cui siamo abituati, ovviamente parliamo delle attività che svolgiamo ogni giorno, dal guardare una serie TV al gestire il nostro conto in banca.

Le app come potete ben immaginare, altro non sono che dei software scritti appositamente per delle azioni specifiche, esse ovviamente sono scritte con i classici linguaggi di programmazione, fattore che però, al pari dei classici software per PC, consente loro di nascondere al proprio interno anche degli script malevoli, i quali una volta avviati su un device iniziano a palesare azioni dannose, tra cui le più gettonate sono il log della tastiera e la copia con invio dei dati salvati in memoria.

Alle volte queste app, seppur per poche ore, riescono a finire anche sul Play Store, ciò le porta a circolare su migliaia di smartphones prima che Google le rimuova dallo store.

App da eliminare