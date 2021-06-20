Il mondo Android si sa, è un variegatissimo ecosistema che ci consente di restare interconnessi con il mondo e dis volgere numerose attività, dal guardare una semplice serie TV fino a gestire il nostro conto in banca, azioni diversificate tra loro ma rese possibili oltre che dagli smartphone, soprattutto dalle applicazioni, vere protagoniste senza le quali molte delle attività che svolgiamo non sarebbero possibili.

Le app sono dei piccoli software altamente specializzati progettati e scritti per una specifica azione, esse però in quanto scritte con i classici linguaggi di programmazione, possono alle volte non essere ciò che sembrano, al pari dei programmi per PC, nascondendo al loro interno degli script malevoli pensati per compiere azioni dannose sullo smartphone, tra cui la più gettonata quella di rubarne i dati contenuti.

Ovviamente per evitare di incappare in questo tipo di software, l’ideale sarebbe quello di non scaricare da fonti non certificate.

App da eliminare