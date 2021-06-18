App letali: il vostro smartphone presenta diversi problemi? Potrebbero essere queste app

Il Play Store del nostro smartphone può risultare un luogo ricco di idee e divertimento, ma allo stesso tempo può dimostrarsi particolarmente pericoloso. Il motivo è sempre lo stesso: virus e malware nascosti nelle app letali. Se avete una di queste applicazioni è il caso che vi allarmiate, attrezziate di antivirus ed eliminiate ogni traccia.
App letali: l’elenco completo
- Dancing Run – Color Ball Run
- Divide it – Cut & Slice Game
- VPN Unblocker Free unlimited Best Anonymous Secure,servizi vpn
- VPN Download: Top, Quick & Unblock Sites
- Unlimited VPN y Power VPN Free VPN
- Draw Color by Number
- Skate Board
- Assassin Hunter 2020
- Stealing Run
- Fly Skater 2020
- SuperVPN Free VPN Client
- Super VPN 2019 USA
- Secure VPN-Fast VPN Free
- TapVPN Free VPN
- Find Hidden Differences
- Throw Master
- Throw into Space
- Stacking Guys
- Disc Go!
- Spot Hidden Differences,
- Save Your Boy
- Tony Shoot
- Assassin Legend
- Shoot Master
- Find 5 Differences,
- Best Ultimate VPN – Fastest Secure Unlimited VPN
- Korea VPN – Plugin for OpenVPN
- Wuma VPN-PRO
- Joy Woodworker
App letali: attenti a queste applicazioni
Tra le altre app letali vi sono:
- 24h Translate
- Amazinghitchen
- Aquawar
- Arplanner Sketchplan
- Arsketch Quickplan
- Best Translate
- Best Translate Tool
- Bestcalculate Multifuction
- Biscuit
- Biscuitent
- Breaktower
- Burningman
- Cacluatepto
- Carstiny
- Cooking
- Delicious Recipes
- Diving Weather Radar
- Dressup
- Fastdownloader
- Folding Blocks Origami Mandala
- Fortunereller Video Downloader
- Goldencat Hillrang
- Happycooking
- Hexadom
- Hexamaster
- Ichinyan Fashion
- Imgdowlader
- Instant Traslate
- Jewel Block Puzzle 2019
- Letmego
- Littlefarm
- Livetrslate
- Magic Cube Blast Puzzle
- Major Cookingstar
- Major Zombie
- Mcmc Ebook Reader
- Mcmccalculatator Free
- Michimocho Video Downloader
- Multi Traslate Treeinone
- Pro Traslate
- Raceinspace Astronaut
- Smart Language Translate
- Smart Tools Pro
- Snap Translate
- Spaceship
- Splashio
- Stickman Runner Parkur
- Stickman Warrior
- Swift Jungle Translate
- Tapsmore Challenge
- Tutan Block Flip
- Titanyan Igsaver
- Translate
- Translator
- Travel Map
- Twmedia Downloader
- Unblock Car Puzzle
- Wego Translate
- With Translate
- Yummily Healthy Recipes