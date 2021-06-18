Un ruolo di primaria importanza nel mondo Android è recitato senza alcun dubbio dalle applicazioni, queste ultime infatti permettono ai nostri device di compiere tutte le azioni incredibili a cui siamo abituati, da quelle più semplici come guardare una serie TV a quelle più complesse come gestire il nostro conto corrente.

Ovviamente le app sono piccoli software altamente specializzati, scritti con i classici linguaggi di programmazione e pensati ovviamente per un compito specifico, ciò non toglie però, che in quanto programmi a tutti gli effetti, possano nascondere al loro interno dei segreti, magari degli script malevoli inseriti appositamente per rubare tutti i vostri dati.

Può effettivamente capitare che alcune app, soprattutto quelle non certificate possano contenere in realtà dei malware, che sfruttando il camuffamento offerto dall’applicazione, una volta installati iniziano a rubare tutti i vostri dati, degli esempi sono stati i famosi malware FluBot e TeaBot.

App da disinstallare