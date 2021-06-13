Gli smartphone al giorno d’oggi si consentono di fare praticamente di tutto, dal guardare una serie tv al gestire il nostro conto in banca, tutto ciò è ovviamente merito dei device in se, ma anche e forse soprattutto delle applicazioni, sono esse infatti i palcoscenici dove possiamo inscenare tutto ciò che facciamo.

Le app sono dei piccoli software altamente specializzati pensati proprio allo scopo di consentire agli smartphone di compiere i piccoli miracoli a cui ormai siamo tutti abituati, solo che alle volte possono non essere ciò che sembrano, esse infatti in quanto scritte con i comuni linguaggi di programmazione che conosciamo, possono alle volte contenere degli script malevoli, soprattutto se programmate da soggetti non certificati.

Queste app malware possono palesare numerose azioni malevole, la più rappresentata è però il furto dati, esse infatti non fanno altro che copiare e inviare tutti i dati sullo smartphone al proprio creatore.

App da eliminare