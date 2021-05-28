Gli smartphone al giorno d’oggi sono considerabili come dei piccoli scrigni ripieni di dati importanti, al loro interno infatti, come del resto sappiamo, possiamo trovare tantissimi tipo di file o info dal peso specifico non indifferente, password, chat, immagini e altre info sensibili, che per l’hacker giusto sono certamente oggetti del desiderio.

Ciò porta gli hacker appunto a condurre attacchi in massa verso gli utenti e i loro devices, nel dettaglio parliamo dei malware, piccoli software scritti per compiere delle azioni malevole come il furto dati e camuffati da banali applicazioni.

Google ovviamente cerca di fare da diga a questo fenomeno analizzando costantemente le app presenti nel Play Store, solo che alle volte alcune di queste riescono ugualmente a finire nello Store per qualche ora e quindi a circolare su migliaia di smartphone.

App malware

Ecco quelle da eliminare immediatamente: