Netflix: dite addio a queste SERIE TV eliminate dalla piattaforma

La piattaforma Netflix nel mese di novembre farà un gran baccano. Saranno moltissime infatti le serie televisive che torneranno a stupire i fan del colosso californiano. Tra queste vediamo:

  • Iron Fist
  • Daredevil
  • The Good Cop 2
  • Orange is the new black
  • Luke Cage
  • All About The Washingtons
  • Fuller House
  • Travelers
  • Jessica Jones
  • The Punisher
  • Friends From College
  • One Day At A Time
  • Santa Clarita Diet
  • The Ranch
  • Chambers
  • The Rain
  • Tuca and Bertie
  • Designated Survivor
  • Trinkets
  • 13 Reasons Why
  • She’s Gotta Have It
  • Grace and Frankie
  • The OA
  • No Good Nick
  • Bojack Horseman
  • Dear White People
  • Dark

Purtroppo però, ad ogni serie televisiva aggiunta, ne corrisponde una eliminata. A questo punto quali saranno le opere cinematografiche che non rivedremo più su Netflix?

 

Netflix: addio ad alcuni titoli originali

Le peggiori perdite della piattaforma di streaming sono opere che hanno segnato i cuori degli spettatori più accaniti. I titoli cancellati da Netflix:

  • AJ and the Queen 1
  • Atypical 4
  • Baby 3
  • Better Call Saul 6
  • Call My Agent 4
  • Chambers 1
  • Chiamatemi Anna 3
  • Dare Me – Prova a sfidarmi 1
  • Dark 3
  • Daybreak 1
  • Dear White People 4
  • Designated Survivor 3
  • Friends From College 2
  • GLOW 4
  • Grace and Frankie 7
  • I Am Not Okay with This 1
  • Jessica Jones 2
  • Le Terrificanti avventure di Sabrina – Parte 4
  • Lost in Space 3
  • Lucifer 6
  • Merry Happy Whatever 1
  • Messiah 1
  • Me You Her 5
  • Nightflyers 1
  • October Faction 1
  • Ozark 4
  • Ray Donovan 7
  • Santa Clarita Diet 3
  • She’s Gotta Have It 2
  • Soundtrack 1
  • Spinning Out 1
  • Suburra 3
  • The Crown 5
  • The Kominsky Method 3
  • The OA 2
  • The Punisher 2
  • The Ranch 4
  • The Rain 3
  • The Society 1
  • Travelers 3
  • Tredici 13 Reasons Why 4
  • Trinkets 2
  • Turn Up Charlie 1
  • V – Wars 1