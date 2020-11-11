Netflix: dite addio a queste SERIE TV eliminate dalla piattaforma

La piattaforma Netflix nel mese di novembre farà un gran baccano. Saranno moltissime infatti le serie televisive che torneranno a stupire i fan del colosso californiano. Tra queste vediamo:
- Iron Fist
- Daredevil
- The Good Cop 2
- Orange is the new black
- Luke Cage
- All About The Washingtons
- Fuller House
- Travelers
- Jessica Jones
- The Punisher
- Friends From College
- One Day At A Time
- Santa Clarita Diet
- The Ranch
- Chambers
- The Rain
- Tuca and Bertie
- Designated Survivor
- Trinkets
- 13 Reasons Why
- She’s Gotta Have It
- Grace and Frankie
- The OA
- No Good Nick
- Bojack Horseman
- Dear White People
- Dark
Purtroppo però, ad ogni serie televisiva aggiunta, ne corrisponde una eliminata. A questo punto quali saranno le opere cinematografiche che non rivedremo più su Netflix?
Netflix: addio ad alcuni titoli originali
Le peggiori perdite della piattaforma di streaming sono opere che hanno segnato i cuori degli spettatori più accaniti. I titoli cancellati da Netflix:
- AJ and the Queen 1
- Atypical 4
- Baby 3
- Better Call Saul 6
- Call My Agent 4
- Chambers 1
- Chiamatemi Anna 3
- Dare Me – Prova a sfidarmi 1
- Dark 3
- Daybreak 1
- Dear White People 4
- Designated Survivor 3
- Friends From College 2
- GLOW 4
- Grace and Frankie 7
- I Am Not Okay with This 1
- Jessica Jones 2
- Le Terrificanti avventure di Sabrina – Parte 4
- Lost in Space 3
- Lucifer 6
- Merry Happy Whatever 1
- Messiah 1
- Me You Her 5
- Nightflyers 1
- October Faction 1
- Ozark 4
- Ray Donovan 7
- Santa Clarita Diet 3
- She’s Gotta Have It 2
- Soundtrack 1
- Spinning Out 1
- Suburra 3
- The Crown 5
- The Kominsky Method 3
- The OA 2
- The Punisher 2
- The Ranch 4
- The Rain 3
- The Society 1
- Travelers 3
- Tredici 13 Reasons Why 4
- Trinkets 2
- Turn Up Charlie 1
- V – Wars 1