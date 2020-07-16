Buongiorno a tutti i nostri cari lettori e ben tornati al nostro appuntamento quotidiano con le app gratuite del giorno sul Play Store. Ebbene, anche per la giornata di oggi il colosso di Mountain View ha ben pensato di renderci felici regalandoci tante applicazioni e giochi. Dalle app per apprendere una nuova lingua a Browser alternativi, dai tower defend agli RPG ed ai PvP… le offerte di oggi includono davvero di tutto e siamo sicuri che, nella lista che troverete a breve, ci sia qualcosa che faccia esattamente al caso vostro.
Lista delle app gratis di oggi
- Word Resume Creator Pro
- Bass Engineer
- My Sheet Music – Sheet music viewer, music scanner
- Pollo Private browser- Incognito browser & AdBlock
- Forvo Kids, learn English by playing
- Forvo Pronunciation Guide
- Forvo Travel
- Screen Draw Screenshot Pro
- Screenshot Pro 2
- Just Money manager, Expense Budget Bills Receipts
- Memory Game – Official
- Raanaa – The Shaman Girl
- Sudoku : Cartoon
- The Slimeking’s Tower (No ads)
- WhamBam Warriors VIP – Puzzle RPG
- Cookie Animals VIP
- Evertale
- Grow Heroes VIP
- RowRow
- The Edge Ball
- 1812. Napoleon Wars Premium TD Tower Defense game
- Concrete Defense 1940: WWII Tower Siege
- Fall of Reich – WW2 Allied Siege
- Stickman Legends: Shadow War Offline Fighting Game
- Sudoku Pro
- The Conqueror of Dungeons
- Heroes Legend – Epic Fantasy RPG
- Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon
A seguire, invece, segnaliamo alcune delle applicazioni disponibili ad un prezzo scontato, ma anche in questo caso occorre affrettarsi all’acquisto, visto che si tratta di offerte a tempo.
- Clipboard Pro
- Bird Mail Pro -Email App
- Office Viewer – PDF, DOC, PPT, XLS Viewer
- Power Shortcuts
- Popup Widget 3
- Spoons
- Baggage – Packing list PRO (without ADS)
- Blues Guitar Soloist
- Europe map
- Jazz Rock Guitar
- Shred Guitar Mastery
- Crystal Wars
- Fishing PRO 2020(full)-fishing simulator with chat
- GoTo Gold
- Titanic 3D
- Weapon stripping NoAds
- Buff Knight – Idle RPG Runner
- Dark Heritage: Guardians of Hope (Full)