Ogni settimana, Google aggiorna il suo Play Store aggiungendo una nuova serie di offerte, talvolta proponendo il download gratuito di alcuni contenuti solitamente a pagamento, talvolta offrendo app e giochi ad un prezzo scontato rispetto a quello di listino. Questa mattina, noi di TecnoAndroid vi abbiamo segnalato alcune app che possono essere scaricate gratuitamente per un periodo di tempo limitato. In questo articolo, invece, proponiamo la lista dei contenuti che possono essere acquistati ad un prezzo scontato, talvolta anche del 90%. Anche in questo caso si tratta di un’offerta a tempo, per cui consigliamo di provvedere subito all’acquisto delle app d’interesse per non perdere l’affare. Ringraziamo i ragazzi di Android Police per la segnalazione.

App

  1. Musific Pro – Music Player
  2. My Device Pro – Android Device Information
  3. Vault Pro- Hide Photos and Videos
  4. MongoLime
  5. Notes
  6. Company & Warehouse Management
  7. Tinnitus Therapy – Stop the ringing in your ears
  8. WDS Multilanguage
  9. NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki
  10. EX Photo Gallery Pro – 90% launch Discount
  11. Meteogram Pro Weather Widget 
  12. QuickEdit Text Editor Pro – Writer & Code Editor 
  13. Weather Satellite Wallpaper

Giochi

  1. Animals Farm For Kids PRO
  2. Heroes of Loot 
  3. Castle Of Awa – Relaxing challenges
  4. Mental Hospital III HD 
  5. Mental Hospital IV HD 
  6. Pocket Rogues: Ultimate
  7. Re Village
  8. Traffix 
  9. Baldur’s Gate II 
  10. Gordon Streaman
  11. Legacy of Elaed: RPG
  12. Mars Power Industries 
  13. Space Battle
  14. Turn It On!
  15. Aquarium Tycoon
  16. DISTRAINT 2 
  17. Lowriders Comeback 2: Cruising
  18. Roads of Time
  19. Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel
  20. The Quest 
  21. The Quest – Islands of Ice and Fire 

Icon packs 

  1. BeeLine Icon Pack
  2. Simplicon Icon Pack
  3. Vaporwave Wallpapers PRO (NO ADS) 
  4. Flat Evo – Icon Pack
  5. Flat Pie – Icon Pack
  6. Lap Green Icons Pack
  7. Majestic Weather’s Komponents Kustom
  8. Neo Blue Icons Pack
  9. Neo Orange Icons Pack
  10. Spatter Green Icons Pack
  11. Spatter Orange Icons Pack
  12. Spatter Yellow Icons Pack
  13. Paper Ocean Live Wallpaper 