Chi ha detto che per divertirsi occorre necessariamente sborsare cifre esorbitanti dal proprio portafoglio? Per allietare questo periodo di isolamento a casa, molte aziende hanno deciso di distribuire gratuitamente alcuni titoli. In altri casi, invece, alcune aziende hanno preparato dei bundle comprendenti alcuni dei titoli di maggior successo, per proporli poi ad un prezzo davvero stracciato.

Square Enix ed il pacchetto di beneficenza con 54 giochi

E’ il caso della Square Enix, che con la sua iniziativa Stay Home and Play ha preparato un pacchetto con ben cinquantaquattro giochi, proposto al prezzo di 38,30 euro. Il pacchetto include i seguenti titoli: Rise of the Tomb Raider; Just Cause 3; Deus Ex: Mankind Divided; Life is Strange: Complete Season; Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition; Tomb Raider (2013); Tomb Raider I; Tomb Raider II; Tomb Raider III; Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation; Tomb Raider V Chronicles; Tomb Raider VI: The Angel of Darkness; Tomb Raider Legend; Tomb Raider Anniversary; Tomb Raider Underworld; Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light; Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris; Just Cause; Just Cause 2; Kane and Lynch: Dead Men; Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days; Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut; Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition; Deus Ex: Invisible War; Deus Ex: The Fall; Thief; Thief: Deadly Shadows; Thief II: The Metal Age; Thief Gold; Battlestations: Pacific; Battlestations: Midway; Project Snowblind; Mini Ninjas; Order of War; Flora’s Fruit Farm; Supreme Commander 2; Conflict: Desert Storm; Conflict: Denied Ops; Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver; Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2; Legacy of Kain: Defiance; Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain; Dungeon Siege; Dungeon Siege II; Dungeon Siege III; Anachronox; Pandemonium; Deathtrap Dungeon; Daikatana; Omikron: The Nomad Soul; Goetia; Hitman GO: Definitive Edition; Lara Croft GO; The Turing Tes.

Il 100% del ricavato di Square Enix dalla vendita del pacchetto verrà donato in beneficenza alle organizzazioni benefiche in Nord America e in Europa che hanno necessariamente bisogno di supporto in questo periodo di crisi sanitaria ed economica, al fine di supportare ed aiutare le persone più bisognose. Il pacchetto può essere acquistato su Steam.