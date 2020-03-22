Anche per la giornata di oggi, i ragazzi di Android Police hanno segnalato tutte le applicazioni che possono essere scaricate gratis dal Play Store di Google, ed anche quelle che possono essere acquistate ad un prezzo scontato. Che si tratti dell’uno o dell’altro, ricordiamo che l’offerta è valida per un periodo di tempo limitato, per cui affrettatevi per non perdere tutte le app in offerta di oggi! A seguire, la lista di tutte le app ed i giochi gratis o in sconto per la giornata di oggi, Sabato 21 Marzo.
APP GRATIS
- Digits – Widget shortcut to quickly open apps
- Learn German with MosaLingua
- LOLA SLUG: 1st Story book for kids + dyslexia help
- Music Games: The Froggy Bands
- Nini learns to count
- Note Recognition – Convert Music into Sheet Music
- Scalar Pro — Most Advanced Scientific Calculator
- My Sober Life
- Twenty-Four Hours a Day
APP IN SCONTO
- Call Blocker – Full PRO
- Telegraph X Pro – publishing tool
- WiFi Speed Test Pro
- G-Stomper Studio
- Smart Call Recorder PREMIUM
- E Numbers Pro
- No Crop Pro
- Tools & Amazfit
- Tools & Mi Band
- YoWindow Weather – Unlimited
- Learn to play Piano PRO
- Radio online – Tequila Radio Player PRO
- READ MUSIC PRO
- Ready to Print
- Stellarium Mobile PLUS – Star Map
- EasyJoin “Pro”: SMS/Text Messaging from PC & Mac
- GPS Waypoints Navigator
- Laser Range
- Private DIARY Pro – Personal journal
GIOCHI GRATIS
- Night Survivor PRO
- Sudden Warrior Plus (Tap RPG)
- ABC Memory Match
- Blu Escape – Hardcore Platformer
- 2 Player Quiz Pro
- 4Goats Forever
- Emoji Match: A sliding puzzle
- Marching Order
- Ocean Go!
- Blossom Clicker VIP
- Diananın Maceraları
- RowRow
- Sudoku : Cartoon
- [VIP]Missile Dude RPG: Tap Tap Missile
- Amazing Taxi Sim 2020 Pro
- Mega Capital
- Mini Metro
- Sonic Beat feat. Crash Fever
- Animal Forest : Fuzzy Seasons (Start Pack Edition)
- Fit Toon – Series 1
- Slice Fractions 2
- Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery
- Superhero Fruit Premium: Robot Wars Future Battles
- Tokaido™
GIOCHI IN SCONTO
- Evan Daniel and Friends, Volume 1
- This War of Mine
- Math Addition Subtraction
- NinGenius Music Ultimate
- TKKG – Die Feuerprobe
- Weapon stripping NoAds
- Chicken Tournament
- Defend Your Castle
- Fliplomacy
- Ticket to Ride
- GoTo Gold
- Pizza Snake Pro
- Push Blox
- Kemono Mahjong
- Little Big Adventure
- Pang Adventures
- Plancon: Space Conflict
- R-TYPE
- R-TYPE II
- Raiden Legacy
- Reventure
- Strategy & Tactics: Medieval Wars
- Strategy & Tactics:USSR vs USA
- The Enchanted Kingdom
- The Tiny Bang Story Premium
- Absolute Drift
- Age of Civilizations II
- Death Road to Canada
- Fingertip Tennis
- Kolumno
- Little White Rocket – Relax & calm down in space
- Vignettes
- Wayward Souls
- Dealer’s Life – Pawn Shop Tycoon
- Franken Girl
- Galaxy Trucker
- Invert – Tile Flipping Puzzles
- Nemo_D.O
- Relic Seeker: Hypogeum
- Through the Ages