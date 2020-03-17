Lettori musicali, servizi di emergenza, strumenti per creare curriculum in modo veloce ed efficace, sfondi animati, pacchetti icona, giochi di ogni genere, e chi più ne ha più ne metta. Per la giornata di oggi, il Play Store di Google è ricco di offerte e sta proponendo il download gratuito di numerose app premium. Ma non solo: ci sono anche tante applicazioni e giochi che possono essere acquistate ad un prezzo scontato rispetto a quello di listino. Ecco la lista completa!
APP GRATIS
- Skyclock
- Travel Safe – World Emergency Phone Numbers
- Wholesome World
- Word Resume Creator Pro
- KORG Kaossilator for Android
- Music Player Pro
- QR and Barcode Scanner PRO
- ProGo App – Productive goals
- Particle Live Wallpaper Pro
- Trium Icon Pack – Be delighted
- Alpha Launcher Prime Wallpaper,DIY,Themes,Fast
- YKP 2
- YKP 3
- Pixel Ring Drop – Icon Pack
APP IN SCONTO
- NFC EMV Card Reader
- Yeni Launcher Classic
- Confectioner’s calculator
- Bird Identifier
- File and PDF Converter
- Mushrooming
- Percent Calculator
- Forever Floating Notes Pro – Save and keep ideas
- SkySafari 6 Plus
- SkySafari 6 Pro
- QR & Barcode Scanner Pro.
- Wear Gallery Pro.
- 3D Geeks: Premium License for 3D Printing
- Bucin Icon Pack
- Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper
- Flat Square – Icon Pack
GIOCHI GRATIS
- Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon
- Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z
- Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG)
- Speed Math 2018 – Pro
- CMYK – Fun Color Game
- HB Napoleon DELUXE
- Ghost Hunter – idle rpg (Premium)
- Hero’s 2nd Memory : Shooting RPG
- Historia Battles Rome DELUXE
- Historia Battles WW2 CFEL FULL
- Sudoku {Premium Pro}
- Hills Legend: Action-horror (HD)
- The Trap: Horror game
- Cribbage With Grandpas
- Dr. Panda Bath Time
- Dr. Panda in Space
- Hoopa City
- My Little Star VIP : Idol Maker
- WhamBam Warriors VIP – Puzzle RPG
GIOCHI IN SCONTO
- WHO IS AWESOME
- Arithmagic – Math Wizard Game
- CallofCommander: Zombie Island
- Cannon Conquest (ALL UNLOCKS)
- Cosmic Express
- She Sees Red – Interactive Thriller
- Space Grunts
- Wolf and Eggs game for watches
- Dungeon Maker
- Golf Peaks
- Slender Last Sleep
- This War of Mine
- Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition
- BonVoyage!
- GeoExpert – World Geography
- Nobodies: Murder cleaner
- Battlevoid: Sector Siege
- Fishing PRO 2020(full)-fishing simulator with chat
- Gnomes Garden: Christmas story
- Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG
- Rusted Warfare – RTS Strategy
- Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game
- Star Vikings Forever
- The Black Dungeon RPG
- Whispering Willows