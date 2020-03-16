Anche per questo Lunedì, i ragazzi di Android Police hanno segnalato tutte le app che possono essere scaricate gratuitamente o acquistate ad un prezzo scontato sul Play Store di Google. A seguire, la lista di tutte le app, i giochi e gli strumenti per la personalizzazione dello smartphone Android in offerta, per poche ore, sul Google Play Store.
APP GRATIS
APP IN SCONTO
- Alarm Clock Pro
- Rapid Cleaner Pro
- Rapid Notifications Blocker PRO
- Video Player All Format – OPlayer
- WiFi Thief Detector Pro(No Ad) – Who Use My WiFi?
- Learn Japanese Pro
- Learn Korean – Grammar Pro
- Photo Widget +
- Vape Tools Box [for true Geeks]
- Camera HD Pro
- GPS info premium +glonass
- Personal Finance – Expense Tracker, Money Manager
GIOCHI GRATIS
- [VIP] Cash Knight – Finding my manager (Idle RPG)
- God of Attack VIP
- Tower of Infinity VIP
- Duck Warfare
- 13 Puzzle Rooms: Escape game
- Crazy Tap Chef VIP
- Idle Train Station Tycoon : Money Clicker Inc.
- Tap knife VIP
- Devil Twins: VIP+
- Dragon slayer : Premium
- Surface Trimino: increase the area. Casual game
GIOCHI IN SCONTO
- Aftermath XHD
- Juggle!
- Kiwanuka
- SpellKeeper
- Super Soccer Champs
- Tennis Champs Returns
- TileStorm: Eggbot’s Irish Adventure
- Who Are You, Mr. Cooper?
- Doom & Destiny
- HideAndSeek[Story of Dorothy]
- The Moment : the Temple of Time
- Dust and Salt
- Super64Pro (N64 Emulator)
- Cyber Knights RPG Elite
- Dark Quest 2
- Earthlings Beware!
- Magic Cookies!
- Pilot Brothers 1
- Pilot Brothers 2
- Pilot Brothers 3
- Strike Team Hydra
- Templar Battleforce RPG
- Angel Fish: VIP+
- Cosmic Express
- Galaxy Trader
- Preschool Numbers and Quantities English & German
- ReactionLab 2 – Particle Sandbox
- Slayaway Camp: 1980’s Horror Puzzle Fun!
PERSONALIZZAZIONE GRATIS
PERSONALIZZAZIONE IN SCONTO
3D EARTH PRO – local weather forecast & rain radar