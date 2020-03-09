Buon inizio settimana a tutti! Anche per questo lunedì, il Play Store di Google è ricco di offerte. Ci sono tantissime app che possono essere scaricate gratuitamente per un periodo di tempo limitato, e tante altre applicazioni e giochi che, invece, possono essere acquistate ad un prezzo scontato rispetto a quello di listino. Tra le proposte di oggi, anche molti strumenti per personalizzare lo smartphone.
Prima di lasciarvi alla lista di tutte le app ed i giochi gratis ed in offerta di oggi, ringraziamo, come al solito, i ragazzi di Android Police per le segnalazioni.
APP GRATIS
APP IN SCONTO
- PDF Editor & Creator , Tool , Merge , Watermark
- Day by Day Organizer PRO
- Wifi Auto PRO
- Lucidity Level: Lucid Dreaming Tool/Dream Journal
- Blue Light Filter & Night Mode – Night Shift Pro
- Drink Water Reminder Pro – Water Tracker
- English Word Formation
- Photo Editor And Filter Pro
- Poweramp Full Version Unlocker
- Board | Xperia™ Theme + icons
- Sketch on sheet | Xperia™ Theme + icons
- Dark Sensation -Icon Pack
- Rounded – Icon Pack
- Pixel Square – Icon Pack
GIOCHI GRATIS
- Cartoon Craft
- Shadow of Death: Dark Knight – Stickman Fighting
- The Celestial Tree VIP
- [VIP] DungeonMon : Idle Merge Monster
- [VIP]Infinity Dungeon 2- Summoner Girl and Zombies
- Legend Summoners Premium
- NABOKI
- Tap Town – Soul Event
- The Lost Ship
- Wonder Knights VIP : Retro Shooter RPG
- Zombie Defence Premium : Tap Game
- Man-Eating Plant VIP
- Stickman Legends: Shadow War Offline Fighting Game
GIOCHI IN SCONTO
- PowBall Renaissance
- Survival Horror-Number 752 (Out of isolation)
- Math Path
- Z.O.N.A Shadow of Lemansk Post-apocalyptic shooter
- Bleentoro Pro
- Vodobanka Pro
- Lovecraft’s Untold Stories
- Bridge Constructor Medieval
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Dead Age
- G30 – A Memory Maze
- Shiny The Firefly
- Skilltree Saga
- The Inner World
- The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk
- Toby: The Secret Mine