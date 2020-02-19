Il Play Store di Google è ricco di offerte e sta in queste ore proponendo gratuitamente diverse app solitamente a pagamento e sconti. Tra le app gratuite, segnaliamo Manual FX Camera, per scattare foto ad alta qualità, ed il gioco League of Stickman.
A seguire, la lista delle app, dei giochi e dei pacchetti icona resi disponibili gratuitamente per un periodo di tempo limitato.
APP
- Manual FX Camera – FX Studio
- QR Code & Barcode Scanner Pro
- Complex Number Calculator|Polar Complex Calculator
- Digital Dashboard GPS Pro
GIOCHI
- 12 Labours of Hercules II (HD Premium)
- Monkey GO Happy
- League of Stickman – Best action game(Dreamsky)
- Message Quest — the amazing adventures of Feste
- Mystery of Fortune 2
- NEW Math puzzles 2
- Fill Deluxe VIP
- League of Stickman 2-Sword Demon
- Angel Fish: Super VIP
- Braincup
- Mystery Tiles
- Survival Derby 3D – car racing & running game
ICON PACKS
- Black Army Ruby – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard
- Flaton – Icon Pack
- Roui – Icon Pack
- Droid 2 – Watch Face
- Glass Black – Icon Pack
- Secret Mission – Watch Face
- Stark House GOT – Watch face
Adesso, vi lasciamo alla lista delle app e dei giochi in saldo.
APP
- Do Not Disturb – Call Blocker – Premium
- Expense Tracker: How much can I spend? Premium
- Hot VPN Pro – HAM Paid VPN Private Network
- KReader PRO read kindle file, all formats (no Ads)
- Navigator PRO
- Swiftly switch – Pro
- Arpods – Airpods for Android (1st Gen n 2nd Gen)
- Budget Calendar
- Rafonix Soundboard PRO 2019 (BEZ REKLAM)
- Total Launcher Key
- Bills Reminder
- Just Money – Expense Manager
- Magic Fluids
- MC50 Programmable Calculator
- Lucidly Pro: Dream Journal & Lucid Dreaming Helper
GIOCHI
- Age of Rivals
- Word Forward
- Crystal Wars
- Meganoid(2017)
- Warhammer Quest
- Word Search Premium
- ZombieVital DG
- Baldur’s Gate II
- Goat Simulator
- Goat Simulator GoatZ
- Goat Simulator MMO Simulator
- Goat Simulator Payday
- Goat Simulator Waste of Space
- SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator)
- Dungeon Escape
- Electric Energy Tycoon
- Roads of Time