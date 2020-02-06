Anche per la giornata di oggi, il Google Play Store si arricchisce di offerte. I ragazzi di AndroidPolice hanno stilato una nuova lista di app e giochi disponibili gratuitamente (anziché a pagamento) per un periodo di tempo limitato. La riproponiamo di seguito.
APP
- Camera and Microphone Blocker
- Top Scanner Pro – Document Scanner
- QR/Barcode Scanner PRO
- Speedometer GPS Pro
- PDF converter & editor
- PDF creator & editor pro
GIOCHI
- Bouncer Story
- IQ Test Premium
- Domino Fall 3D – Relaxing endless ball & hit game
- Ego Rigo
- Magnet Balls
- Emoji Match: A sliding puzzle
- Rescue the Enchanter
- Speed Math 2018 – Pro
- Ghost Hunter – idle rpg (Premium)
- Hero’s 2nd Memory : Shooting RPG
- Heroes Defender Fantasy – Epic Tower Defense Game
- Hills Legend: Action-horror (HD)
- Magnetic Balls HD
- Super God Blade VIP : Spin the Ultimate Top!
- Superhero Fruit Premium: Robot Wars Future Battles
ICON PACKS E STRUMENTI PER LA PERSONALIZZAZIONE DELLO SMARTPHONE
- Win10 Flat – Icon Pack
- Blex UI – Icon Pack
- Cuticon Hexa – Icon Pack
- iLOOK Icon pack UX THEME
- MIUI Icon Pack PRO
Oltre le proposte gratuite, sul Google Play Store sono disponibili anche diverse applicazioni e giochi che possono essere acquistati ad un prezzo scontato rispetto a quello di listino. Ecco la lista.
APP
- Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR 4.99 -> 0.99
- Advanced Task Killer 2.49 -> 1.49
- Game Booster X: Game Play Optimizer 3.99 -> 0.99
- NetX Network Tools PRO 2.99 -> 0.99
- Deep Relaxation – Guided Meditation 3.99 -> 1.99
- File and PDF Converter 1.99 -> 0.99
- Millimeter Pro – screen ruler, protractor, level 2.49 -> 0.99
- Astrolapp Live Planets and Sky Map 1.99 -> 0.99
- IDM+: Music, Video, Torrent Downloader [25% OFF] 2.99 -> 1.99
- iRadTech 24.99 -> 16.99
GIOCHI
- Charlie the Duck 2.99 -> 1.99
- THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations 1.99 -> 0.99
- Tsuro – The Game of the Path 4.99 -> 2.99
- Cannon Conquest (ALL UNLOCKS) 2.49 -> 0.99
- Castle Of Awa – Relaxing challenges 2.99 -> 1.99
- The Slimeking’s Tower (No ads) 4.99 -> 0.99
- Golf Peaks 2.99 -> 1.99
- Hero Siege: Pocket Edition 10.99 -> 1.49
- HideAndSeek2 [Story of Demian] 2.49 -> 0.99
- inbento 2.99 -> 1.99
- Radium 2 3.49 -> 1.49
- Storm Rush 1.99 -> 0.99
- The Exorcist[Story of School] 2.49 -> 0.99
- Tobrix 1.49 -> 0.99
- Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times 4.99 -> 0.99