In questo articolo troverete la lista di tutte le app ed i giochi in sconto in queste ore sul Play Store di Google. Accanto ad ogni app, è stato riportato il prezzo di listino e quello scontato. Le offerte termineranno nelle prossime ore, per cui consigliamo di affrettarvi se notate qualcosa che possa essere di vostro interesse. Intanto, ringraziamo i ragazzi di AndroidPolice per aver segnalato tutte le app Android in offerta per la giornata di oggi.
APP
- Lullaby Add-on for Sleep as Android + Mindroid 3.49 -> 1.99
- Sticky Notes Widget + 1.99 -> 0.99
- World Clock Widget + 1.99 -> 0.99
- Back pain exercises (PRO) 1.49 -> 0.99
- Camera Pro Control 8.49 -> 3.99
- English Word Formation 1.49 -> 0.99
- Photo Editor And Filter Pro 5.49 -> 0.99
- Smart Wi-Fi Hotspot PRO 2.99 -> 0.99
- File Manager Pro [Root] – 50% OFF 12.99 -> 0.99
- Root Checker Pro – 90% OFF launch Sale 20.99 -> 0.99
- Cosmic Music Player – Mp3 Player, Audio Player 3.49 -> 0.99;
- Cosmic Privacy Browser – Secure, Adblock & Private 3.49 -> 0.99
- ICD-11 Disease Diagnoses Pro 2.99 -> 1.49
GIOCHI
- Sorcery! 5.99 -> 3.49
- VGBAnext – Universal GBA / GBC / NES Emulator 4.99 -> 2.99
- Fiz : Brewery Management Game 2.99 -> 0.99
- Greenskin Invasion 3.49 -> 0.99
- Battlevoid: Sector Siege 3.99 -> 0.99
- Codewords Crossword Puzzle PRO 3.49 -> 0.99
- BotSumo: Battle Arena 2-player 1.49 -> 0.99
- Bridge Constructor Medieval 1.99 -> 0.99
- Bridge Constructor Playground 1.99 -> 0.99
- Bridge Constructor Portal 4.99 -> 2.49
- Bridge Constructor Stunts 1.99 -> 0.99
- Bunker Constructor 1.99 -> 0.99
- Dead Age 2.99 -> 0.99
- Fluid Simulation – Trippy Stress Reliever 2.69 -> 0.99
- In Between 2.99 -> 0.99
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic 6.99 -> 1.99
- race.a.bit 1.99 -> 0.99
- Retro Winter Sports 1986 1.99 -> 0.99
- Shiny The Firefly 2.49 -> 0.99
- Skilltree Saga 2.99 -> 0.99
- Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo 2.99 -> 0.99
- The Inner World 2.99 -> 0.99
- The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk 4.99 -> 1.99
- Toby: The Secret Mine 4.99 -> 0.99
- Braveland 2.99 -> 0.99
- RPG Ascendants: Power Rising 1.99 -> 0.99
- RPG Knight Bewitched 1.99 -> 0.99
ICON PACKS E ALTRI STRUMENTI PER LA PERSONALIZZAZIONE DELLO SMARTPHONE
- Bubbles Live Wallpaper 2.49 -> 0.99
- Knots Live Wallpaper 2.49 -> 0.99
- Lines Live Wallpaper 2.49 -> 0.99