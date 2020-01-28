In questo articolo, la lista di tutte le app, i giochi e gli strumenti per la personalizzazione del proprio smartphone Android che sono stati resi disponibili gratuitamente per il download. L’offerta potrebbe scadere nelle prossime ore… dunque, affrettatevi! Ringraziamo, ancora una volta, i ragazzi di AndroidPolice per la segnalazione.

App GRATIS

  1. Kosmos – Work Time Tracker, Job Timesheet 
  2. Your Voice Calculator Pro (Christmas Sale)
  3. secret letter pro – (Ad-free)
  4. Boundo: System Tool Set
  5. Star Rover – Stargazing Guide
  6. Augustro Music Player 
  7. Cleaner by Augustro
  8. RAM & Game Booster by Augustro
  9. Gallery Plus : Video Player & Photo gallery
  10. Screen Share Tile – Share screenshot from tile
  11. Video Player All Format – OPlayer 
  13. AVS : Any Video Converter 
  14. ProCam 7
  15. The App – No more Difficult Decisions !
  16. Autoroid – Automation Device Settings 
  17. Correlate – Health Diary and Life Journal

Giochi GRATIS

  1. Jumpies 3
  2. Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels)
  3. Stone Of Souls
  4. Frontier Wars: Defense Heroes – Tactical TD Game
  5. IQ Test – Premium IQ Test
  6. Riddle Me 2019 – A Riddles game
  7. Cannon Master VIP
  8. Cytus II 
  9. Mystic Guardian VIP : Old School Action RPG
  10. Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Premium)
  11. Superhero Fruit 2 Premium: Robot Fighting
  12. Superhero War Premium: Robot Fight – Action RPG
  13. Cartoon Dungeon VIP : Age of cartoon
  14. Hunter Rush – Premium
  15. Stories: Escape from Paradise
  16. Laser Labyrinth
  17. Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface 
  18. Dungeon & Pixel Hero VIP
  19. Empire Warriors Premium: Tower Defense Games
  20. God of Attack VIP
  21. Tap Tap Fist VIP
  22. Cartoon Craft
  23. Duck Warfare 
  24. Shadow of Death: Dark Knight – Stickman Fighting
  25. Stickman Ghost: Ninja Warrior Action Offline Game
  26. The Celestial Tree VIP
  27. Tower of Infinity VIP
  28. Tap Town – Soul Event
  29. Tic Tac Toe Jumbo Pro
  30. Wonder Knights VIP : Retro Shooter RPG

Icon Pack e app per la personalizzazione GRATIS

  1. Earth 3D Live Wallpaper 
  2. Fledermaus – Icon Pack
  3. Prism Live Wallpaper