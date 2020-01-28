Lista delle app e dei giochi in sconto sul Google Play Store. Le offerte termineranno nelle prossime ore, per cui affrettatevi se volete acquistare una di queste app ad un prezzo scontato rispetto a quello di listino. Come al solito, si ringraziano i ragazzi di AndroidPolice per la segnalazione.

App in SCONTO

  1. Protect File Pro -Lock and Send File -En/De Crypt
  2. Protect Note Pro
  3. VIP Notes – protected notepad with attachments 
  4. Day by Day Organizer PRO 
  5. GymACE Pro: Workout Tracker & Body Log 
  6. Ringtones 2019 Pro
  7. Skip Ads Pro
  8. Photo Studio PRO 
  9. Diabetes BE
  10. Learn C Programming [Compiler Pro]
  11. Learn C++ Programming [Compiler pro]
  12. Learn Java Programming [ Compiler Pro ]
  13. Percent Calculator
  14. Musific Pro – Music App, Mp3 & Audio Player
  15. Spirit level / bubble level PRO – no ads
  16. Bluetooth Splitter Pro
  17. Childhood diseases
  18. National Anthems PRO
  19. Immersive Mode Manager 
  20. Pie Controls — Navigation Gestures 

Giochi in SCONTO

  1. cress pro 
  2. Heroes of Loot 2 
  3. Expanse RTS Premium
  4. Her Story 
  5. Lucy -The Eternity She Wished For- 
  6. Misadventures of Laura Silver [Visual Novel]
  7. Kenshō 
  8. Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition 
  9. Perplexed – Math Puzzle Game
  10. Door Kickers 
  11. Lovecraft’s Untold Stories 
  12. Mission Ammunition
  13. Nobunaga’s Shadow: Ninja RPG
  14. SnakEscape
  15. Volt 
  16. ACE Academy 
  17. BonVoyage!
  18. Bright Memory Mobile
  19. Crystalline 
  20. Fairy Knights : Story Based RPG
  21. Football Manager 2020 Mobile 
  22. Kaori After Story 
  23. Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG
  24. My so-called future girlfriend [Visual Novel]
  25. PixelTerra
  26. PowBall Renaissance
  27. River Legends: A Fly Fishing Adventure 
  28. Super8Pro (NES Emulator)
  29. Z.O.N.A Shadow of Lemansk Post-apocalyptic shooter 
  30. Despotism 3k 
  31. HexRoller
  32. Marble Monster
  33. Noch mal! 
  34. The Game! 
  35. Bottom of the 9th 
  36. Hell, The Dungeon Again! 
  37. One Deck Dungeon
  38. Out There: Ω Edition 
  39. Sally’s Law 

Icon Packs e strumenti per la personalizzazione

  1. Alined Substratum Theme
  2. MinMaCons Icon Pack
  3. CRiOS CARBON – ICON PACK
  4. CRISPY HD – ICON PACK 
  5. OXYGEN CIRCLE – ICON PACK
  6. Linebox – Icon Pack
  7. Fiction REBORN
  8. Flamingo KWGT
  9. Flat Square – Icon Pack 
  10. Flat TearDrop – Icon Pack
  11. Flawless KWGT
  12. Frizzy KWGT
  13. Juno Icon Pack – Rounded Square Icons
  14. Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper

 