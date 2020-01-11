Nell’ultimo decennio abbiamo assistito al debutto di numerosi titoli per Console e PC, alcuni dei quali sono riusciti a conquistare il cuore di molti giocatori, proponendo al tempo stesso una storia avvincente ed emozionante ed un’esperienza di gioco appagante.

Metacritic, un sito Web statunitense che raggruppa le recensioni dedicate a serie TV, film, album musicali e – appunto – videogiochi, ha di recente stilato la classifica dei cinquanta migliori titoli giochi degli ultimi dieci anni in uscita per PC e Console, tra cui PS4, PS3, Nintendi Wii, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, PS Vita, 3DS e Wii U. A seguire, la classifica.

I 50 migliori giochi per console e PC degli ultimi dieci anni

  1. Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Wii, 2010) – 97
  2. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch, 2017) – 97
  3. Red Dead Redemption 2 (PlayStation 4, 2018) – 97
  4. Grand Theft Auto V (PlayStation 4, 2014) – 97
  5. Super Mario Odyssey (Switch, 2017) – 97
  6. Mass Effect 2 (Xbox 360, 2010) – 96
  7. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Xbox 360, 2011) – 96
  8. The Last of Us (PlayStation 3, 2013) – 95
  9. The Last of Us Remastered (PlayStation 4, 2014) – 95
  10. Red Dead Redemption (Xbox 360, 2010) – 95
  11. Portal 2 (Xbox 360, 2011) – 95
  12. God of War (PlayStation 4, 2018) – 94
  13. Batman: Arkham City (Xbox 360, 2011) – 94
  14. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D (3DS, 2011) – 94
  15. BioShock Infinite (PC, 2013) – 94
  16. Pac-Man Championship Edition DX (Xbox 360, 2010) – 93
  17. Divinity: Original Sin II (PC, 2017) – 93
  18. Super Mario 3D World (Wii U, 2013) – 93
  19. Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty (PC, 2010) – 93
  20. Persona 4 Golden (PlayStation Vita, 2012) – 93
  21. Persona 5 (PlayStation 4, 2017) – 93
  22. Mass Effect 3 (Xbox 360, 2012) – 93
  23. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (PlayStation 4, 2015) – 93
  24. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (Wii, 2011) – 93
  25. Rock Band 3 (Xbox 360, 2010) – 93
  26. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (PlayStation 4, 2016) – 93
  27. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch, 2018) – 93
  28. Inside (Xbox One, 2016) – 93
  29. Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox One, 2018) – 92
  30. God of War III (PlayStation 3, 2010) – 92
  31. Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception (PlayStation 3, 2011) – 92
  32. Bloodborne (PlayStation 4, 2015) – 92
  33. Celeste (Switch, 2018) – 92
  34. Super Street Fighter IV (PlayStation 3, 2010) – 92
  35. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PlayStation 4, 2015) – 92
  36. Undertale (PC, 2015) – 92
  37. Fire Emblem: Awakening (3DS, 2013) – 92
  38. Divinity: Original Sin II – Definitive Edition (PlayStation 4, 2018) – 92
  39. Super Smash Bros. for Wii U (Wii U, 2014) – 92
  40. Journey (PlayStation 3, 2012) – 92
  41. Xenoblade Chronicles (Wii, 2012) – 92
  42. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch, 2017) – 92
  43. The ICO & Shadow of the Colossus Collection (PlayStation 3, 2011) – 92
  44. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine (PC, 2016) – 92
  45. LittleBigPlanet 2 (PlayStation 3, 2011) – 91
  46. Overwatch (PC, 2016) – 91
  47. Bayonetta 2 (Wii U, 2014) – 91
  48. Forza Horizon 3 (Xbox One, 2016) – 91
  49. Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers (PC, 2019) – 91
  50. Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Switch, 2019) – 91