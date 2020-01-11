Nell’ultimo decennio abbiamo assistito al debutto di numerosi titoli per Console e PC, alcuni dei quali sono riusciti a conquistare il cuore di molti giocatori, proponendo al tempo stesso una storia avvincente ed emozionante ed un’esperienza di gioco appagante.
Metacritic, un sito Web statunitense che raggruppa le recensioni dedicate a serie TV, film, album musicali e – appunto – videogiochi, ha di recente stilato la classifica dei cinquanta migliori titoli giochi degli ultimi dieci anni in uscita per PC e Console, tra cui PS4, PS3, Nintendi Wii, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, PS Vita, 3DS e Wii U. A seguire, la classifica.
I 50 migliori giochi per console e PC degli ultimi dieci anni
- Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Wii, 2010) – 97
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch, 2017) – 97
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PlayStation 4, 2018) – 97
- Grand Theft Auto V (PlayStation 4, 2014) – 97
- Super Mario Odyssey (Switch, 2017) – 97
- Mass Effect 2 (Xbox 360, 2010) – 96
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Xbox 360, 2011) – 96
- The Last of Us (PlayStation 3, 2013) – 95
- The Last of Us Remastered (PlayStation 4, 2014) – 95
- Red Dead Redemption (Xbox 360, 2010) – 95
- Portal 2 (Xbox 360, 2011) – 95
- God of War (PlayStation 4, 2018) – 94
- Batman: Arkham City (Xbox 360, 2011) – 94
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D (3DS, 2011) – 94
- BioShock Infinite (PC, 2013) – 94
- Pac-Man Championship Edition DX (Xbox 360, 2010) – 93
- Divinity: Original Sin II (PC, 2017) – 93
- Super Mario 3D World (Wii U, 2013) – 93
- Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty (PC, 2010) – 93
- Persona 4 Golden (PlayStation Vita, 2012) – 93
- Persona 5 (PlayStation 4, 2017) – 93
- Mass Effect 3 (Xbox 360, 2012) – 93
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (PlayStation 4, 2015) – 93
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (Wii, 2011) – 93
- Rock Band 3 (Xbox 360, 2010) – 93
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (PlayStation 4, 2016) – 93
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch, 2018) – 93
- Inside (Xbox One, 2016) – 93
- Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox One, 2018) – 92
- God of War III (PlayStation 3, 2010) – 92
- Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception (PlayStation 3, 2011) – 92
- Bloodborne (PlayStation 4, 2015) – 92
- Celeste (Switch, 2018) – 92
- Super Street Fighter IV (PlayStation 3, 2010) – 92
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PlayStation 4, 2015) – 92
- Undertale (PC, 2015) – 92
- Fire Emblem: Awakening (3DS, 2013) – 92
- Divinity: Original Sin II – Definitive Edition (PlayStation 4, 2018) – 92
- Super Smash Bros. for Wii U (Wii U, 2014) – 92
- Journey (PlayStation 3, 2012) – 92
- Xenoblade Chronicles (Wii, 2012) – 92
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch, 2017) – 92
- The ICO & Shadow of the Colossus Collection (PlayStation 3, 2011) – 92
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine (PC, 2016) – 92
- LittleBigPlanet 2 (PlayStation 3, 2011) – 91
- Overwatch (PC, 2016) – 91
- Bayonetta 2 (Wii U, 2014) – 91
- Forza Horizon 3 (Xbox One, 2016) – 91
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers (PC, 2019) – 91
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Switch, 2019) – 91