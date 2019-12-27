La nuova versione di sistema firmata Android 10 è ormai approdata su diversi smartphone e sono già diversi gli utenti che hanno potuto assaporarla al meglio, gustando le nuove implementazioni apportate. Sebbene questo nuovo aggiornamento non sia dedicato in grande parte alla grafica, sono diversi gli accorgimenti che sul lato estetico hanno fatto la loro entrata come ad esempio la Ultra Dark Mode e un nuovo settings pannel.
- Google Pixel
- Google Pixel XL
- Google Pixel 2
- Google Pixel 2 XL
- Google Pixel 3
- Google Pixel 3 XL
- Google Pixel 3a
- Google Pixel 3a XL
Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy S10
- Samsung Galaxy S10+
- Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Samsung Galaxy A80
- Samsung Galaxy A70
- Samsung Galaxy A60
- Samsung Galaxy A50
- Samsung Galaxy A40
- Samsung Galaxy A30
- Samsung Galaxy A20e
- Samsung Galaxy A10
- Samsung Galaxy A9
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- Samsung Galaxy S9+
- Samsung Galaxy M20
- Samsung Galaxy M30
Huawei e HONOR
- Huawei P30
- Huawei P30 Pro
- Huawei P30 Lite
- Huawei P20
- Huawei P20 Pro
- Huawei Mate 20
- Huawei Mate 20 X
- Huawei Mate 20 X 5G
- Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design
- Huawei Mate 20 Lite
- Huawei Mate 10 Pro
- Huawei Mate 10 Porsche Design
- Huawei P Smart 2019
- Huawei P Smart+ 2019
- Huawei P Smart Z
- HONOR 20
- HONOR 20 Pro
- HONOR 20 Lite
- HONOR View20
Xiaomi e Redmi
- Xiaomi Mi A2
- Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S
- Xiaomi Mi 9
- Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
- Xiaomi Mi 9T
- Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 8
- Xiaomi Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition
- Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition
- Redmi Note 7
- Redmi Note 7 Pro
- POCOPHONE F1
OPPO e Realme
- Realme 3 Pro
- Realme 5 Pro
- Realme X
- Realme XT
- Realme 3
- Realme 5
- Realme 3i
- Realme 2 Pro
- OPPO Reno
- OPPO Reno 10x zoom
- OPPO Reno 5G
- OPPO Find X
- OPPO R15 Pro
- OPPO RX17 Pro
- OPPO RX17 Neo
ASUS
- ASUS Zenfone 6
- ASUS ZenFone 5
- ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M2
- ASUS ZenFone Max M2
- ASUS ROG Phone 2
LG
- LG G8s ThinQ
- LG V50 ThinQ 5G
- LG G7 ThinQ
- LG V40 ThinQ
SONY
- Sony Xperia 1
- Sony Xperia 10
- Sony Xperia 10 Plus
- Sony Xperia XZ1
- Sony Xperia XZ1
- Sony Xperia XZ2
- Sony Xperia XZ2
- Sony Xperia XZ2
- Sony Xperia XZ3
Nokia
- Nokia 3.1
- Nokia 5.1
- Nokia 6.1
- Nokia 6.1 Plus
- Nokia 6.2
- Nokia 7 Plus
- Nokia 7.1
- Nokia 8.1
- Nokia 8 Sirocco
- Nokia 9 PureView
OnePlus
- OnePlus 5T
- OnePlus 5
- OnePlus 6
- OnePlus 7
- OnePlus 7 Pro